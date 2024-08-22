Local students receive August ‘Do the Right Thing’ awards
Local students were recognized with this month's "Do the Right Thing" award which is a partnership between Palm Springs Police Department and News Channel 3.
Congratulations to Jayden Lara, Oddis Lewis, Aiden Henley-Embrey, Ti'Anah Castro, Mateo Gastelum-Herrera, and Damian Gutierrez.
The students were chosen for their positive attitudes and contributions to the community.
If you know a student who you believe should be recognized, you can nominate them here.