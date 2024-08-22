Skip to Content
Do The Right Thing

Local students receive August ‘Do the Right Thing’ awards

By
today at 12:08 PM
Published 12:05 PM

Local students were recognized with this month's "Do the Right Thing" award which is a partnership between Palm Springs Police Department and News Channel 3. 

Congratulations to Jayden Lara, Oddis Lewis, Aiden Henley-Embrey, Ti'Anah Castro, Mateo Gastelum-Herrera, and Damian Gutierrez.

The students were chosen for their positive attitudes and contributions to the community.  

If you know a student who you believe should be recognized, you can nominate them here.

Article Topic Follows: Do The Right Thing

Jump to comments ↓

KESQ News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content