Local students receive August ‘Do the Right Thing’ awards

Local students were recognized with this month's "Do the Right Thing" award which is a partnership between Palm Springs Police Department and News Channel 3.

Congratulations to Jayden Lara, Oddis Lewis, Aiden Henley-Embrey, Ti'Anah Castro, Mateo Gastelum-Herrera, and Damian Gutierrez.

The students were chosen for their positive attitudes and contributions to the community.

If you know a student who you believe should be recognized, you can nominate them here.