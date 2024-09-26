Skip to Content
Do The Right Thing

Local students receive September ‘Do the Right Thing’ awards

Some local students are being recognized with this month's "Do the Right Thing" award which is a partnership between Palm Springs police and News Channel 3.

Congratulations to Joseph Knudsen, Samuel Hathaway, Noel Castaneda, Christian Velez Reyes, and Aria Johnson.

The students were chosen for their positive attitudes and contributions to the community.

If you know a student who you believe should be recognized -- you can nominate them here.

