Some local students are being recognized with this month's "Do the Right Thing Award," which is a partnership between Palm Springs police and News Channel 3.

Congratulations to Jeanine-Jaymes Jackson, Darrien Lee, Eden Jewel Alston, Nathan Adkins, and Diore Carrillo.

The students were chosen for their positive attitudes and contributions to the community.

If you know of a deserving student you can nominate them here.