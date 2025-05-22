Do the Right Thing Program awards $60K in scholarships to 47 local students

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A nonprofit group that recognizes youth for positive accomplishments, behavior and good deeds awarded $60,000 in scholarships to 47 graduating seniors across three Coachella Valley school districts.

The Do the Right Thing program presented scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $1,500 to 47 students representing all 14 high schools in the Coachella Valley districts, according to the organization.

The event was held Wednesday at the Desert Learning Academy, at 2248 E. Ramon Road, in Palm Springs.

The scholarship recipients were nominated by high school counselors who identified seniors in need of financial assistance to continue their education.

"We had not initially intended to fund every student nominated but in reviewing the applications, we were struck by the level of need that exists and opted to provide scholarships to all of these very deserving students," DTRT founder Terri Ketover said in a statement. "We believe that our sponsors and donors provide funds to help youth that are struggling today, and are confident they will continue to support this life changing program next year and into the future."

Wednesday's event also included the Do The Right Thing organization's monthly presentation of special recognition awards to eight students for exhibiting socially desirable behavior and making an effort to improve themselves and the community.

The eight students were selected from 300 nominees submitted by teachers and principals from the Palm Springs, Desert Sands and Coachella Valley Unified School Districts. The program aims to foster self- esteem in young people by reinforcing positive behavior and establish the youth as positive role models for their peers and throughout the community.

"This program has made a big impact in our community. Young people need to be recognized for doing good deeds and making good choices,'' Palm Springs Police Chief and DTRT board vice president Andrew Mills said in a statement. "In just its first two years, DTRT has recognized and honored more than 2,000 youth in our valley for doing the right thing. We are very happy to be part of this great program."

Do the Right Thing is a partnership between Palm Springs Police Department and News Channel 3. Click here if you would like to nominate a student.