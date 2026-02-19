9 students honored with February ‘Do the Right Thing’ award
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Local students are being recognized with this month's Do the Right Thing award, which is a partnership between Palm Springs Police and News Channel 3.
Nine students were honored Wednesday at the Palm Springs Police Department building.
- Rebecca Pedrosa
- Fabian Guzman
- Samantha Henry
- Tania Lopez Gonzalez
- Jaime Reyes
- Leonardo Guerrero
- Christina Aldaz
- Joel Garcia
- Dorik Innan
The students were chosen for their positive attitudes and contributions to the community. If you know any students who you believe should be recognized, click here to nominate them.