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Do The Right Thing

Nine students honored with Do the Right Thing awards

By
New
Published 8:22 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Local students are being recognized with this month's Do the Right Thing award, which is a partnership between Palm Springs police and News Channel 3.

Nine students received the honor this month from elementary to high schools valley-wide:

  • Joseph Fonseca
  • Sophia Andrede Castellano
  • Mauricio Huerta Villalba
  • Valentina Macías Esparza
  • Gabriel Reyes
  • Aubriana Teague
  • Emmanuel Sanchez-Hipolito
  • Salma Figueroa
  • Esmeralda Ramírez García

The students were chosen for their positive attitudes and contributions to the community. If you know any students who you believe should be recognized, you can nominate them at KESQ.com.

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