Do The Right Thing awards $95K in scholarships at ceremony in Rancho Mirage High School

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - A nonprofit organization awarded $95,000 in scholarships to 86 graduating seniors in the Coachella Valley today at Rancho Mirage High School.

Do The Right Thing hosted the award ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the campus at 31001 Rattler Road, which also recognized nine students for special recognition selected from more than 300 nominees throughout the region.

"We had not initially intended to fund every student nominated, but in reviewing the applications, we were struck by the level of need that exists and opted to provide scholarships to all of these very deserving students,'' DTRT Founder and CEO Terri Ketover said in a statement. "We believe that our

sponsors and donors provide funds to help youth that are struggling today, and are confident they will continue to support this life changing program next year and into the future.''

Representing 16 high schools in the three Coachella Valley school districts, 86 graduating students received scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $2,150. Additionally, the organization, in partnership with the Desert Symphony, awarded $15,000 out of the total $95,000 to seven students who will pursue higher education or a career in music. Officials said the $15,000 was raised by the Desert Symphony's Symphonette Society, including a grant from the Goodwin Family Memorial Trust.

The following nine students were chosen out of more than 300 nominees submitted by teachers and principals throughout the numerous CV school districts and will be recognized for special recognition:

-- Alaina Padilla from Horizon School;

-- Daniela Martinez from Palm Desert Charter Middle School;

-- Juan Ramirez from La Familia High School;

-- Nayeli Quino from West Shores High School;

-- Angel Perez from Coral Mountain Elementary School;

-- Brian Lucero from Westside Elementary School;

-- Maximiliano Ramirez Lopez from Cathedral City High School;

-- Diego Serna from Rancho Mirage High School, and

-- Jeremiah Franklin from Palm Springs School.

"This program has made a big impact in our community. Young people need to be recognized for doing good choices,'' Palm Springs Police Chief and the nonprofit's Board Vice President Andrew Mills said. "In just its first three years, DTRT has recognized and honored almost 5,000 youth in our valley for doing the right thing."

The organization aims to foster self-esteem by reinforcing positive behavior and to establish students as role models for their peers.

Click here to nominate a student for the Do the Right Thing award.