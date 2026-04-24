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Earthquake Alert

Cal OES discusses Earthquake Preparedness Month

MGN
By
New
Published 7:47 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - Preparedness saves lives. That's the message California is sending to residents.

April marks Earthquake Preparedness Month. The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services is urging Californians to take simple steps to protect themselves and their families.

"We want to ask everyone to develop a stay-at-home box or an emergency kit right; that includes water, food, important paperwork, a little bit of cash, and don't forget a little bit of food for those pets of yours - cats and dogs. They are a critical part of all of our families," said José Lara of Cal OES.

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