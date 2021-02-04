‘I must kill more often’: The best reactions to SAG Award nominations

Entertainment

The nominees for the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Thursday, and actors whose names were read are pumped.

Here are some of their reactions:

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

“Incredibly kind of my fellow actors to nominate me. What a lovely week. I must kill more often. Extremely pleased for Nicole. Richly deserved.”

— Nominated for best performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”

“Wow, what a morning!!!!!! Thank you to all of my SAG AFTRA friends and peers!! And to Hugh, my screen husband and partner in crime (and fellow nominee!). This is a beautiful honor and I am so, so grateful for the recognition from my fellow actors.”

–Nominated for best performance by a female actor in a a television movie or limited series

Kerry Washington, “Little Fire Everywhere”

“I’m so proud to be nominated alongside these phenomenally talented actors and I am deeply grateful to the entire cast of ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ and our wonderful crew. My performance reflects the diligence and hard work of so many brilliant artists and artisans. Thank you to SAG AFTRA for acknowledging our ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ family.”

— Nominated for best performance by a female actor in a limited series or TV movie

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

“I am crazy honored to be included in this group of fine actors. Getting the recognition of my fellow actors is the best! It’s the best indicator that I’m doing justice to this role. As happy as I am for little old me, I’m quadruple happy for this great group of friends and pros who get to share the nomination for Ensemble.”

— Nominated for best performance by a male actor in a drama series and best performance by an ensemble in a drama series

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much is True”

“Thank you brothers and sisters of my Union for the nomination. No one knows acting better than you. Honored to be nominated with the rest of our category. I admire them all.”

— Nominated for best performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

“It means the world to be recognized by my peers and SAG with this nomination. I share this with the rest of the incredible cast Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci, Lauren Ridloff, Chelsea Lee, Shaheim, Dominico Toledo, Jeremy Lee Stone, and especially our Deaf actors who taught me what it truly means to listen and communicate. I hope Ruben’s story can inspire and give us all some strength in these challenging times. Thank you to Darius Marder, Amazon and Caviar.”

— Nominated for best performance by a male actor in a leading role

Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”

“I’m honored to be nominated by my peers for this award. It really is a special feeling. And all the love in the world to Lin, Tommy, Lac, and Andy, and all of my incredible cast mates for creating a space for me that so many people continue to find their way to and see something special in. ‘Hamilton’ truly keeps on giving. And huge congratulations to Ethan Hawke for being recognized for The Good Lord Bird! It is one of the projects I am most proud to have worked on and I watched him make one of the most incredible transformations I’ve ever seen every day. He deserves every bit of this. Love y’all.”

— Nominated for best performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

“Thank you to the Screen Actors Guild for this honour. I’m indebted to Emerald Fennell for entrusting me with the role of a lifetime. The experience of working with her and the incredible cast she assembled felt like a prize. To be recognised by my peers amongst such extraordinary performances is the icing on the cake to an experience I will always treasure.”

— Nominated for best performance by a female actor in a leading role

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

“Thank you for this awesome recognition. If you had told me in acting school that I was going to be a SAG nominee, I would have dropped out sooner.”

— Nominated for best performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

“We are very emotional this morning! To share the SAG-AFTRA Award acknowledgment with my brothers Kingsley, Eli, and Aldis; to share this recognition alongside Nicolette Robinson and the rest of our company is just so profoundly meaningful. We were led, as an ensemble of actors, by one of our own! Regina King has long exemplified and modeled the best of what our profession can be. Having experienced ‘One Night in Miami’ firsthand, I can tell you, being a part of this ensemble was an actor’s dream. I am so happy to be included in the nominations this morning. Thank you all so much.”

— Nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

