Cynthia Erivo demands respect as she transforms into Aretha Franklin in ‘Genius: Aretha’ trailer

Entertainment

Cynthia Erivo is putting on the crown of the Queen of Soul in the new trailer for National Geographic’s “Genius: Aretha.”

The Emmy award-winning series is set to return March 21 with a new installment that focuses on the life of Aretha Franklin. A new trailer for the latest edition, the series third, was released Tuesday.

The network said in a press release that the season will “explore Aretha Franklin’s musical genius and incomparable career, as well as the immeasurable impact and lasting influence she has had on music and culture around the world.”

In addition to Erivo, who is best known for her roles in “Harriet” and “The Color Purple” on Broadway, the show stars Courtney B. Vance, Malcolm Barrett and David Cross, in addition to others.

Franklin, one of the greatest and most celebrated artists of our time, died in 2018 at age 76.

All episodes of the series will be available for streaming on Hulu on March 25, which would have been Franklin’s 79th birthday.