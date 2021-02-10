Jared Leto as Joker in ‘Justice League’ is here

Entertainment

Jared Leto is the Joker in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” and it’s terrifying.

Vanity Fair has the first look at Leto’s version of the comic book villain and Leto in a hospital gown might give you nightmares.

And, in case you’re wondering, it’s nothing like how Leto portrayed the Joker in 2016’s “Suicide Squad.”

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” is a director’s cut of the 2017 film, “Justice League,” based on the DC Comics. The film stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg and Jason Momoa as Aquaman.

This is what we know about the film, which will debut March 18 on HBO Max per Vanity Fair: “Joker appears in the new film during a sequence set on a ruined Earth after the alien tyrant Darkseid invades and decimates the planet. It’s a dream sequence, a psychic vision, experienced by Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne that reveals what will happen if the superheroes fail to stop the onslaught. Joker is sort of the Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come, supplying motivation through terror.”

