Matthew McConaughey hosts ‘We’re Texas’ virtual concert for storm recovery

Entertainment

Matthew McConaughey hosted a “We’re Texas” virtual concert to help Texans impacted by devastating winter storms in the state.

Through the benefit, McConaughey and his wife Camila raised money for organizations including the Austin Disaster Relief Network, Meals on Wheels Central Texas, The Salvation Army, Save the Children, St. Bernard Project and Team Rubicon Disaster Relief.

McConaughey said in a release: “A lot of Texans are hurting right now. After the disaster of the worst freeze here in over 70 years, so many are still without clean water, and unable to repair water damage that has made their homes unlivable. One of my favorite things about Texans is that we like to help ourselves, and while that spirit is still alive and well, a lot of Texans can’t help themselves right now unless we help them. The ‘We’re Texas’ virtual event features an all-star lineup of Texas talent for a night to restore Texas. It’s time.”

Performers included Don Henley, Los Lonely Boys, Lukas Nelson, Gary Clark Jr., Lyle Lovett, George Strait, Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson, Khalid, Kirk Franklin, Leon Bridges, Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Post Malone, Randy Rogers and Willie Nelson.