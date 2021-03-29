Dwayne Johnson reveals new ‘Black Adam’ release date

Entertainment

There have been some roadblocks along the way — but Dwayne Johnson is one step closer to living his dream of being a superhero.

The Hollywood actor and former wrestler has announced that his DC Comics movie “Black Adam” will now debut in July 2022.

Johnson, who plays the powerful villain attempting to redeem himself, took to Instagram on Sunday to share video footage from Times Square, showing an animated graphic of the movie plastered across the New York landmark’s digital screens.

As the premiere date appears in flashing neon lights, an ominous voice-over declares: “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.”

“A disruptive and unstoppable global force of a message from the man in black himself. ‘Black Adam’ is coming July 29, 2022,” the caption on the Instagram post reads.

“Black Adam” will mark Johnson’s debut as the DC character, who is the enemy of Shazam — played by Zachary Levi in the DC Extended Universe.

Revealing the project in 2019, Johnson said the role of Black Adam was “unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career.”

“As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

He added that Black Adam is “blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people – but he does it his way.

“Black Adam” was previously slated for December of this year but was taken off the Warner Bros. release schedule back in October 2020. Warner Bros., like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia.

The new release date means the antihero movie will arrive the same weekend as Disney’s fifth “Indiana Jones” film.

Confirmation of the release date comes days after it was announced that former 007 actor Pierce Brosnan has joined the “Black Adam” cast as Doctor Fate. The movie also stars Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher