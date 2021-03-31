Amy Winehouse’s mother wants to reshape her legacy in a new documentary

Entertainment

Amy Winehouse‘s mother is seizing the chance to reclaim her daughter’s story, taking part in a BBC documentary to mark the 10th anniversary of the troubled singer’s death.

In a documentary for BBC Two entitled “Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On,” Janis Winehouse will make a rare public appearance to offer her perspective on her daughter’s highly publicized life and legacy.

Winehouse was found dead at her north London home on July 23, 2011, at age 27. She had struggled with alcohol and drug misuse for several years.

“I don’t feel the world knew the true Amy, the one I brought up,” Janis Winehouse said in a press release about the documentary.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to offer an understanding of her roots and a deeper insight into the real Amy.”

According to the announcement, Janis — who has multiple sclerosis — was motivated to make the documentary as her illness threatens to deprive her of her memories of her daughter.

Other family members and friends will also contribute to the project, which intends to shine “a light on aspects of Winehouse’s life that have, to date, not been heard about,” according to the press release.

Billed as a “celebratory and intimate portrayal of one of the brightest musical talents the UK has ever seen,” the 60-minute film will feature unseen footage and pictures of Winehouse when it airs on BBC Two later this year.

Commissioning editors Max Gogarty and Rachel Davies said in the statement that the film will also “offer a reinterpretation of the prevailing narrative around her rise and fall, told by those closest to her.”

Winehouse made a huge impact on British music with her two critically acclaimed albums, “Frank” and “Back to Black.”

She took home five Grammy awards, including Best Pop Vocal Album and Best New Artist, for “Back to Black,” and “Rehab,” its leading single, spent 20 weeks in the US charts.

The 2015 film “Amy,” directed by Asif Kapadia, won the Oscar for best documentary feature at the 88th Academy Awards.