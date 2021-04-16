Aidan Shaw will be back in the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot

Entertainment

We just may be seeing Aidan Shaw’s face again.

On Thursday, John Corbett, who played Carrie’s furniture maker ex-fiancé on “Sex and the City,” told Page Six that he will be returning to the reboot.

“I’m going to do the show,” Corbett said, calling it “very exciting.”

While we don’t know how Aidan fits into Carrie’s present life, perhaps she will need her floors stripped again? Maybe he still owns the bar with Steve?

Corbett added that while he doesn’t know for sure, he “might be in quite a few,” episodes. “I like all those people; they’ve been very nice to me,” he said of the team he worked with on the series.

HBO Max’s reboot “And Just Like That…” will take place in New York. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will reprise their roles. Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones won’t be returning.

The status of Carrie and Mr. Big’s marriage is unknown. It is not yet clear if Chris Noth, who played Big, is returning.