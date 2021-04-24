‘Jersey Shore’ star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrested on domestic violence allegation

Entertainment

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, a cast member of MTV’s reality television show “Jersey Shore,” has been arrested on a domestic violence allegation, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“He was arrested on April 22 at 11:50 a.m. for domestic violence, but due to victim confidentiality, I can’t go into detail,” said Officer Rosario Cervantes, a spokesperson for the LAPD. Cervantes said Ortiz-Magro has been released on bail.

Attorneys for Ortiz-Magro, Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine, issued the following statement on Thursday: “We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate. As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time.”

Ortiz-Magro appeared on “Jersey Shore” from 2009-2012 and the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” reboot from 2018-2021, according to IMDB.