How to watch the 2021 Oscars ceremony

Awards shows are still feeling the impact of the pandemic, and this year’s Academy Awards ceremony is no exception.

After a two-month delay for the pandemic, the 93rd Oscars will take place Sunday. The ceremony will be held at both Los Angeles Union Station and the Dolby Theatre. In keeping with Covid-19 protocols, only the nominees, their guests, and presenters will attend in person.

So, what can viewers expect in this year when most movie theaters were closed? Producers are promising a celebration of cinema and an entertaining show.

When are the Oscars and what time does the show start?

In the United States, the Oscars start at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 25.

In the U.K., the show begins at 1 a.m. GMT on Monday, April 26 and 10 a.m. AEST in Australia.

Who is nominated?

“Mank” leads among nominated films with 10 nods. “Nomadland” is a strong contender, as is Promising Young Woman,” for best picture.

Best actor nominees include Riz Ahmed for “Sound of Metal” and Chadwick Boseman for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Best Actress nominees include Viola Davis for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Andra Day for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” and Vanessa Kirby for “Pieces of a Woman.”

Will there be a red carpet?

A scaled down red carpet will stream on the official ABC website or app, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET, the Academy’s official Twitter from 6:30 p.m. ET, or the E! network from 5 p.m. ET.

Can viewers stream the show online?

In addition to its linear broadcast, ABC will stream the ceremony on its website, but you have to sign in with your cable TV provider or livestreaming service.

Who can we expect to see?

While the ceremony will not have a traditional host, Bong Joon Ho, Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Don Cheadle, Regina King and Bryan Cranston are among some of the presenters who have been announced.