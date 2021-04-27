Diane Warren takes being Oscars most-nominated woman with no wins in stride

Entertainment

Diane Warren is not upset about losing out on an Oscar. Or 12 of them.

The famed songwriter lost her 12th nomination at the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday, making her the most-nominated woman in the history of the Oscars who has never won.

“Ok so I lost again but U know what was the hugest win?? Feeling more love and support than I have ever felt in my life,” Warren wrote on Facebook. “Thank U everyone in my movie music community who voted for this song, U are the best of the best and whenever U choose a song of mine it is huge huge honor that I don’t take lightly and that I am deeply grateful for. Thank U everyone for all the kind and lovely words of support, it means more than any statue.”

Warren also reposted an article headlined “Diane Warren Now Holds An Oscar Record That No One Wants.”

Warren commented, “Yikes well at least I hold the record for something!”

She had been nominated this year for “Io Si” (Seen)” — a song from the Netflix drama “The Life Ahead.” The Oscar went to H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas for “Fight For You,” from “Judas and the Black Messiah.”