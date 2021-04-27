Jay-Z on raising kids with Beyoncé and their quarantine life

Entertainment

Jay-Z rarely gives interviews so when he talks about life and family people listen.

The rapper/mogul recently talked to The Sunday Times (via Zoom) to promote his new partnership with Puma and shared about life in quarantine with his superstar wife Beyoncé, their 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and their soon to be 4-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

“In the beginning it was time for everyone to sit down and really connect, and really focus on family and being together, and take this time to learn more about each other,” he said. “And then, as it wore on, it’s like, ‘OK, all right, what is the new normal?'”

Not that their family is what most of us would consider normal.

Jay-Z’s business acumen helped him to become hip-hop’s first billionaire according to Forbes; there’s seemingly nothing his singer/actress/mogul wife can’t do; and Blue Ivy became one of the youngest Grammy winners ever this year after scoring a statue for work on her mom’s single “Brown Skin Girl.”

The pressures of having two superstar parents can be enormous on children, and Jay-Z told The Sunday Times “feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know?”

“Not ‘Here’s this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I’m creating for you,” he said. “What if my child doesn’t want to be in music or sports? I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible.”

The 51-year-old said he’s very aware of the legacy his children may feel like they have to live up to, but he and his wife have a plan.

“Just make sure we provide a loving environment, be very attentive to who they want to be,” he said. “It’s easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea. We’re just guides.”