MeganTheeGraduate: Megan Thee Stallion celebrates her college graduation

Megan Thee Stallion is now a college graduate, crossing the stage at Texas Southern University on Saturday in cap and gown to receive her diploma with the rest of the student body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody.

The Grammy winning rapper earned a bachelor of science degree in health administration, a goal she set to honor both her late mother and her late grandmother.

“I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” the artist, 26, told People last year. “She saw me going to school before she passed.”

Her mother, Holly Thomas, died in March 2019 following a battle with brain cancer. He late grandmother was a teacher.

“Good morning hotties !!! It’s graduation dayyyy,” Megan Thee Stallion wrote on Twitter with the hashtag “#MeganTheeGraduate.” She celebrated her achievement by sharing some photos, writing “We did it hotties.”

She also posed for some selfies with university faculty and TSU President Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young.

As for her post-graduation plans, she already has a new goal in mind.

“I really wanted to be an administrator over a hospital, but I knew I still wanted to be Megan Thee Stallion. I was like, ‘What can I do?'” she told People. “I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna open an assisted-living facility and use the money that I make from rapping to open it. Then I’m gonna let my classmates run it.”

