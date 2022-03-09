Kelly Clarkson finally reaches divorce settlement with ex Brandon Blackstock

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s divorce is settled.

Their divorce agreement, obtained by CNN, states that Clarkson will pay a monthly child support payment to Blackstock of $45,601. The couple have two children together and will share custody.

The singer and talk show host must also make a one-time payment of $1.3 million and $115,000 in monthly spousal support until January 31, 2024.

Although Clarkson was awarded their Montana home as part of their divorce, Blackstock is currently living there and paying her rent.

Clarkson will keep multiple cars and the family pets, while Blackstock will get all of their livestock from their farm.

The couple filed for divorce in 2020 after seven years of marriage and Clarkson was declared legally single in August.

