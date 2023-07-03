Lindsay Lohan pregnant and feeling ‘blessed’ on her birthday

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Lindsay Lohan felt the love on her birthday.

The former child star turned 37 on July 2 and posted a selfie on her verified Instagram account.

“Thank you so much for all of the wonderful Birthday Wishes,” her caption read. “Feeling blessed.”

Lohan is expecting her first child with husband financier Bader Shammas. She announced in March that a baby was “coming soon” and has since shared a few photos of her sporting a baby bump, including for a feature for Allure magazine.

Lohan told the publication she’s received parenting advice from her “Freaky Friday” costar, Jamie Lee Curtis.

“I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently,” Lohan said. “And she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine’.”

The two women are reportedly in talks to star in a sequel to their 2003 Disney film.

