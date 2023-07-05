Skip to Content
‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ gets release date and bold new trailer

<i>Melinda Sue Gordon/Apple TV+</i><br/>Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone are seen here in
Melinda Sue Gordon/Apple TV+
Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone are seen here in "Killers of the Flower Moon"
By
Published 9:31 AM

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese’s buzzy new project “Killers of the Flower Moon” will hit theaters in October.

The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons.

Based on a true story, “Killers” is a western crime drama hybrid mixed with the improbable love story of Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Gladstone) at its center.

“At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight,” states the film’s official synopsis. “The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder.”

A new trailer was released Wednesday, along with the release date for the film, which will be October 6 in selected theaters and wide on October 20, before streaming globally on Apple TV+

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is directed by Scorsese from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann’s best-selling book.

