Liam Payne says he’s 6 months sober following rehab stay: ‘I was in bad shape’

(CNN) — Liam Payne is opening up about his sobriety journey as he reaches a new milestone.

The One Direction alum posted a video to his YouTube page on Saturday and shared that he is now 6 months sober after spending 100 days in a rehabilitation facility.

“I just needed to take a little bit of time out for myself actually because I kind of became somebody who I didn’t really recognize anymore,” Payne said in his video, adding “And I’m sure you guys didn’t either.”

He continued, “I was in bad shape up until that point and I was really happy more than anything after I arrived to kind of put a stopper to life and work.” Payne acknowledged that one of the scariest aspects of his experience was reconnecting with the “outside world” and turning his phone back on when he left.

“Ever since then, I’ve just been trying to learn to get to know this new guy,” he said.

In the video, Payne also apologized for comments he made in a 2022 episode of Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast.

“A lot of what I said just came from the wrong place,” he said.

During his appearance on the podcast, Payne commented on his complicated relationship with Zayn Malik, who had left One Direction in 2015 to pursue a solo career, saying, “There’s many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there’s many reasons why I’ll always, always be on his side.”

Payne added that his former One Direction bandmates – Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Malik and Louis Tomlinson – have all stood by him.

He thanked his former partner Cheryl Cole, with whom he shares a 6-year-old son named Bear, for giving him the “freedom” and support to get well.

Part of his motivation in getting help was to be a better dad to Bear, Payne said.

“There’s no point in being a dad when you’ve got nothing to teach,” he posited.

And while Payne proclaimed that as far as drinking goes, “the party’s over,” he has another reason to celebrate. The singer confirmed he’s heading back on the road, and begins a South American tour in September.

“I just kind of feel like I’ve got more of a grip on life now,” Payne said.

