Mandy Moore spots thief allegedly stealing a package from her home: ‘People are the worst’

(CNN) — Mandy Moore is calling out a porch pirate.

The singer and actor posted a photo from her home security camera footage on her Instagram story on Wednesday, showing a person who she alleges stole a package from her front door.

“People are the worst,” she wrote, going on to say that she had been “wondering” where the stroller she ordered for her 7-month-old son Ozzie went.

She continued to write that she’d been speaking with the company’s customer service, along with FedEx, “and I swore to them it wasn’t delivered and then I found this,” referring to the footage.

The screen grab she shared showed a blurry image of a person standing in the trees and shrubs near her front gate with a large package within reach.

“This dude watched for an hour while the box sat outside and then climbed a side of the hill to snag them,” Moore added.

The “This Is Us” star and her husband, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith, were last known to live with their two sons in the Los Angeles area – a city known for frequent package theft incidents.

In January 2022, photos and videos showing piles of empty boxes littered alongside rail tracks in Los Angeles County went viral as shipping companies said they’d seen a dramatic spike in railroad theft.

And in 2019, a friendly neighbor even caught a porch pirate in action taking a package from a home in the neighborhood of Glendale.

