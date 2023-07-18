Las Vegas police serve search warrant in connection with Tupac Shakur murder investigation

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed to CNN on Tuesday that it executed a search warrant at a location in Henderson, Nevada in connection with the ongoing investigation into the murder of musician Tupac Shakur in 1996.

The statement from the LVMPD reads:

“LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation. We will have no further comment at this time.”

The location of the search has not been disclosed by authorities. CNN has reached out for additional information.

Shakur was shot multiple times in Las Vegas in 1996 while leaving a boxing match at the MGM Grand hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. At the time of his fatal shooting, he was in a car with former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight when a white Cadillac pulled up beside them and began shooting out of the back window.

CNN reported at the time that authorities believed the rapper was the intended target of the shooting, but since 1996, the investigation has remained unsolved.

