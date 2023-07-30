Madonna feels lucky ‘to be alive’ after hospitalization

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — One month after Madonna was hospitalized in the ICU after suffering a bacterial infection, the queen of pop is reflecting on how her loved ones are helping her heal.

“Love from family and friends is the best Medicine,” Madonna wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday, showcasing a series of photos with two of her six children.

She continued to write that as a mother, it’s easy to get “caught up in the needs of your children,” but that when she fell ill, “my children really showed up for me.”

“I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference,” she added.

Madonna shares one daughter, Lourdes Leon, with her ex-husband Carlos Leon, and a son, Rocco Ritchie, with director Guy Ritchie. She is also mom to four adopted children – David Banda, Chifundo “Mercy” James and twins Stella and Estere.

In her post, Madonna also wrote about her gratitude for her friend and longtime manager, Guy Oseary, who gifted her a Polaroid of Keith Haring “wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it,” that she said was snapped by Andy Warhol.

Madonna wrote that she sobbed when she received Oseary’s gift because “I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone.”

Oseary announced in June that Madonna was in the ICU after developing a “serious bacterial infection.” CNN later reported that the “Vogue” singer was released from the hospital days later, recovering at home.

Earlier this month, the Grammy winner announced she was rescheduling the start of her international “Celebration” tour to October.

“Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work,” she said at the end of her post on Sunday.

