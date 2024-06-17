Jodie Turner-Smith speaks out on ex Joshua Jackson dating Lupita Nyong’o

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Jodie Turner-Smith has ex-relationship goals.

When the “Queen & Slim” star was asked about her ex-husband Joshua Jackson dating Lupita Nyong’o in a recent interview with The Cut, Turner-Smith has a positive response.

“Good for them. We need happiness in order to peacefully co-parent,” Turner-Smith told the publication. “I’m trying to get us to the Gwyneth [Paltrow] and Chris Martin level. I truly hope they’re happy and that it benefits us as a family.”

Paltrow and Martin famously shared their decision to “consciously uncouple and co-parent” back in 2014.

Turner-Smith and Jackson split in late 2023 after marrying in 2019. They share share a four-year-old daughter, Juno Jackson.

In the interview, she also reflected on going public with their former relationship soon after they married at the premiere of her film “Queen & Slim,” when Turner-Smith was 20 weeks pregnant at the time.

Jackson wanted to be photographed with her on the red carpet, which she said “all came from a really innocent place,” but set her up early in her career to be known as “Mrs. Joshua Jackson.”

“I didn’t understand how sinister that could end up being for me. It was taking away from a moment that I needed to have on my own,” she said. “It opened up a very painful conversation to the world about who I was with and how right or wrong it was to be with that person. And when you’re pregnant, it’s like the most vulnerable time of your life.”

The actress, who is currently starring in “The Acolyte,” talked earlier this year about their marriage ending.

“Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working,” she told The Times. “And that’s OK. The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.