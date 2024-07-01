Normani reveals she had to cancel BET Awards performance due to injury

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Normani had to cancel her planned performance at Sunday’s BET Awards after injuring herself during rehearsal.

The singer said she was “frustrated” and “disappointed” in a statement posted to the Instagram stories portion of her verified Instagram account.

“I wanted to get on here and give you guys an update letting you know that while in rehearsals for BET I had a really bad accident and injured myself,” she wrote.

She added that while she is “normally good for powering through under any circumstance,” she was “just not able to make this performance happen” due to her doctor’s orders.

“I desperately wanted to give you my best on that stage but performing would delay my healing,” the former member of Fifth Harmony wrote. “I have been going through my process and doing my best to make sense of my feelings regarding this. I am devastated and hate feeling like a disappointment to you but I have to focus on recovering at this time.”

Normani also shared a photo that appeared to show her on crutches and wearing both a medical walking boot on her foot and a bandage around her knee.

This year’s BET Awards was hosted by Taraji P. Henson and held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The show celebrates the best in Black entertainment and Sunday night’s performers included Megan Thee Stallion, Will Smith, Latto and Lauryn Hill.

