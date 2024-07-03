Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are doing another movie together

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — One of Hollywood’s favorite duos is teaming up once again.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are working together on a new Netflix film, according to a social media post from the streamer.

“RIP” is reportedly a thriller that the longtime friends will both star in and produce, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Their company, Artists Equity, is behind the project, which is set to be directed by Joe Carnahan.

Affleck and Damon won the best screenplay Oscar for “Good Will Hunting” in 1997. They also costarred in that film.

The childhood friends are longtime collaborators, having also appeared together in the films “Dogma” and “The Last Duel,” as well as “Air,” which Affleck directed.

They most recently starred together in a Dunkin’ Donuts ad that aired during this year’s Super Bowl.

No plot details for “RIP” have been publicly shared.

CNN has reached out to reps for Affleck, Damon and Netflix for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.