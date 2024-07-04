Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of sex trafficking and sexual assault in lawsuit by former adult film actress

By Elizabeth Wagmeister and Elizabeth Joseph, CNN

(CNN) — Adria English, a former adult film actor who says she worked for Sean “Diddy” Combs between 2004 and 2009, accused the embattled music mogul of sex trafficking and sexual assault, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

The 114-page complaint alleges Combs and other defendants in the lawsuit used English as “a sexual pawn for the pleasure and financial benefit of others” during “White Parties” at Combs’ homes in the Hamptons, New York, and Miami, Florida. The complaint, filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, also alleges Combs forced English to “engage in prostitution and sex work” between 2006 and 2009.

The lawsuit marks the ninth against Combs since last November and the eighth directly accusing him of sexual assault. One of the eight lawsuits, filed by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, has been settled. Another lawsuit accused his son Christian Combs of sexual assault, and Sean Combs is accused of aiding and abetting.

“No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone,” Jonathan Davis, an attorney for Combs said in a statement when asked about English’s lawsuit.

“We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court,” the attorney added.

English’s lawsuit requests a jury trial and seeks an undisclosed amount of punitive damages.

Combs has vehemently denied claims from many of the civil suits but has not responded to all of the allegations. In December 2023, after four lawsuits had been filed against him, Combs posted a fierce denial on his social media, writing that “sickening allegations” had been made by accusers “looking for a quick payday.”

He added, “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged.”

Federal investigators are also preparing to bring accusers of Combs before a federal grand jury, two sources familiar with the probe previously told CNN — signaling the US Justice Department is moving toward potentially seeking an indictment of Combs.

Bringing individuals who have filed civil lawsuits against Combs before a grand jury would mark a significant escalation in the government’s ongoing investigation involving the producer and Bad Boy Records founder.

