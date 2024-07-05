‘Summer House’ star Lindsay Hubbard announces pregnancy

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — “Summer House” castmember Lindsay Hubbard is pregnant.

The reality star announced the happy news via Instagram on July 4.

“Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!” Hubbard captioned a picture of her holding a positive pregnancy test.

“I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it!”

Hubbard did not reveal who the father is, but said in the caption that she and her “boyfriend” are “are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!”

Last August, Hubbard was blindsided when her ex-fiancé, Carl Radke, ended their engagement on camera on the Bravo reality series. Even though the show followed the fallout of the relationship, the two will continue to film “Summer House” together this summer.

After the breakup, Hubbard’s “Summer House” costar Paige DeSorbo advised her to “let him go,” and predicted that she would be pregnant and in a new relationship within a year. DeSorbo took to the comments section in Hubbard’s post to write, “My manifestation even scared me….congratulations.”

During her time on “Summer House,” Hubbard has shown viewers her journey to becoming a mother. In 2022 she froze her eggs and she also documented a miscarriage she suffered.

