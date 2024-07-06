Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have been hamming it up on ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ press tour

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — “How is this a job?” Ryan Reynolds recently asked on Instagram, in reference to his current publicity tour to promote his upcoming “Deadpool & Wolverine.” Our thoughts, exactly, Ry.

Reynolds, who is about to incarnate Wade Wilson a.k.a. Deadpool on the silver screen for a fourth time in the sequel, recently visited both Shanghai, China and Seoul, South Korea with his costar, Hugh Jackman (otherwise known as Logan/Wolverine) and their director Shawn Levy.

Highlights of their adventure include giant blowup dolls, an impromptu baseball game, meeting a K-Pop boyband and an epic water gun fight in front of a massive crowd.

On Friday, Reynolds posted a carousel of images to his verified Instagram of the Waterbomb Festival in Korea, which took place on a stage and saw the two stars get soaking wet.

In the caption, the “Proposal” actor called the festival “the coolest, most charming mix of K-pop, water-fights, dancing and joy.”

“Promoting a film is supposed to be WORK but Marvel’s paying for us to go on the greatest vacation of our lives,” he continued. “Someone is for sure getting fired over there. Probably Kevin Feige.”

Throughout, both Jackman and Reynolds have maintained their snarky banter toward each other, keeping up (to an extent) their jovial faux-frenemy relationship that hides a real bromance-type bond (they’ve actually known each other for well over a decade, ever since starring together in 2009’s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” which saw Reynolds’ somewhat awkward Deadpool debut).

Jackman even reposted a Story from the Instagram user Avengergram, who wrote in a caption over a photo of toy figurines of the titular pair, “Seeing all the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ press tour posts is like watching a romantic comedy.”

Up next for the stellar superhero group is Berlin, Germany.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” barrels into theaters on July 26.

