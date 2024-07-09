Kate Beckinsale says she was hospitalized for six weeks amid health troubles caused by ‘stress and grief’

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Kate Beckinsale is revealing a little more about what led to her hospitalization earlier this year.

The “Underworld” star opened up about her health scare in an unlikely forum – the comments of her verified Instagram while replying to haters and well-wishers alike.

After one Instagram user left an rude comment about her physical appearance in a recent video, Beckinsale replied with details about her personal life, writing that she was struggling after her stepfather’s recent death and her mother’s stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

“I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief, quite quickly and then I was in hospital for six weeks because the grief had burned a hole in my oesophagus which made me vomit copious amounts of blood,” she wrote in reply.

She added that she had also recently “worked very very hard on a movie that was actually quite triggering.”

Beckinsale shared in March that she had been hospitalized, posting two pictures of herself in a hospital bed on Instagram.

The actor lost her stepfather Roy Battersby in January. On Father’s Day, she spoke in a video posted to Instagram about the difficulty she was having with the holiday in light of Battersby’s death. Her birth father died when she was 5.

Replying to another commenter who asked in a kinder manner about her wellbeing this week, Beckinsale said her heath was “great now.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.