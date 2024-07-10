Violet Affleck makes impassioned plea for masks after revealing she ‘contracted a post-viral condition in 2019’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Violet Affleck, the 18-year-old daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, is opening up about a medical condition that has impacted her life.

The teen spoke during the public comments portion of a Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting and is seen making an impassioned plea in a video shared on X.

Affleck, who is seen wearing a mask, began by introducing herself as “Violet Affleck, Los Angeles resident, first time voter and 18.”

“I contracted a post-viral condition in 2019,” she said. “I’m OK now, but I saw first-hand that medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses.”

She went on to say that “The Covid-19 pandemic has thrown that into sharper relief.”

“One in 10 infections leads to long Covid, which is a devastating neurological and cardiovascular illness that can take away people’s ability to work, see, move and even think,” Affleck said. “To confront the long Covid crisis, I demand mask availability, air filtration and far-UVC lights in government facilities, including jails and detention centers, and mask mandates in county medical facilities.”

She also advocated for more free testing and treatment opportunities, while adding “most importantly the county must oppose mask bans for any reason.”

“They do not keep us safer, they make vulnerable members of our community less safe and make everyone less able to participate in Los Angeles together,” she concluded. “Thank you.”

Affleck is the eldest of three children of Garner and Ben Affleck, who married in 2005 and divorced in 2018. Their other children are Seraphina (who goes by Finn), 15 and Samuel, 12.

