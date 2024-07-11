Shelley Duvall, star of ‘The Shining,’ dead at 75

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Shelley Duvall, best known for her roles in “The Shining” and several acclaimed Robert Altman films, has died, according to The Hollywood Reporter, citing her longtime partner.

She was 75.

Duvall died in her sleep at their home in Blanco, Texas of complications of diabetes, Dan Gilroy, her life partner, told the publication.

“My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us,” Gilroy said. “Too much suffering lately, now she’s free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley.”

Known for her thin physique, large expressive eyes and powerful performances, Duvall was a standout playing opposite in Jack Nicholson in the horror film “The Shining” and Robin Williams in the comedy “Popeye.”

But hardcore fans of cinema also recognized her for her professional partnership with acclaimed filmmaker Altman, who first cast her as the love interest in the 1970 film “Brewster McCloud.”

Duvall would go on to memorable roles in some of his other films, including also played his ensemble 1975 film “Nashville,” and “3 Women” in 1977, which won her the Cannes Best Actress Award.

In a Boca Raton News story published in 1977, Altman hailed the actress as being able to“to swing all sides of the pendulum: charming, silly, sophisticated, pathetic — even beautiful.”

Duvall’s other notable work includes her performances in “Annie Hall” and “McCabe & Mrs. Miller” and worked for decades before she fell on hard times.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.