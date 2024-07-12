Red Hulk debuts in ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ teaser trailer

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Captain America has a new villain to fight on the big screen.

A teaser trailer for “Captain America: Brave New World ” dropped, showing the Red Hulk battling it out with Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson.

Comic book fans will recognize the character, but no spoilers here as to who becomes the Red Hulk.

Wilson has assumed the mantle of Captain America after Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers in the 2021 Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

It marks the first film Mackie headlines as Captain America, and he appears to be giving it his all with the intense action scenes.

Viewers also got a first look at a mysterious new villain played by Giancarlo Esposito. The character is seen in the trailer firing an automatic weapon.

Harrison Ford is also featured as he plays the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who in the film is president of the United States. Ford takes over the role from the late William Hurt who died in 2022.

Mackie has promised “a clear reset” with this new film.

“It really reestablishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be,” Mackie told Entertainment Weekly. “I think with these movies, you’re getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

The Marvel universe will welcome the film when it hits theaters on Feb. 14, 2025.

