Ryan Reynolds’ favorite Taylor Swift song probably won’t surprise you

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Ryan Reynolds says he’s in his “‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ era.”

The topic came up during a Variety interview with his “Deadpool & Wolverine” costar Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy.

As the trio played a guessing game, they were prompted to pick Reynolds’ favorite Taylor Swift song.

“I mean, you know,” Reynolds said as they began writing their answers out on boards.

“I mean, come on.”

Jackman said, “I know the answer to this.”

“He sang it to me on the very last day of the shoot,” Jackman said as Reynolds laughed. “Word for word.”

But both men got it wrong.

Jackman guessed “Never Getting Back Together” though the actual title is “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and Levy simply answered, “The one that starts with ‘Gorgeous’,” which one could assume is her song “Gorgeous.”

Reynolds revealed that it’s actually “Betty,” which Swifties know contains lyrics that name check his three daughters Betty, 4, Inez, 7, and James, 9.

Reynolds and his wife, actress Blake Lively, are close friends with Swift and well-publicized supporters of her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs team.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.