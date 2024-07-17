Emmy nominations 2024: ‘The Bear’ sets new record for comedies

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The nominees for the 76th Emmy Awards – television’s top honor – were announced Wednesday morning and “The Bear” ate it up.

The beloved F/X series set in a Chicago sandwich shop scored 23 nominations this year, breaking the record of 22 set by the NBC hit “30 Rock” back in 2009.

Some past favorites, including “Succession” and “Ted Lasso,” were not in contention this year, but “The Crown” and “The Morning Show” and “Only Murders in the Building” have stepped up this years as the “legacy shows” that resulted in nominations.

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale announced this year’s nominations. Television Academy chair Cris Abrego shared the news that Ralph was nominated for best supporting actress in a comedy for her work on “Abbott Elementary.”

Ralph won in that category in 2022.

The 76th Emmy Awards will air Sunday, September 15 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on ABC and stream the following day on Hulu.

See below for a list of nominees in several top categories.

Outstanding drama series

“The Crown”

“Fallout”

“The Gilded Age “

“The Morning Show”

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

“Shogun”

“Slow Horses”

“3 Body Problem”

Outstanding comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Palm Royale”

“Reservation Dogs”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Outstanding limited series

“Fargo”

“Lessons in Chemistry”

“Baby Reindeer”

“Ripley”

“True Detective: Night Country”

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Idris Elba, “Hijack”

Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Walton Goggins, “Fallout”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shogun”

Dominic West, “The Crown”

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Anna Sawai, “Shogun”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Matt Bomer, ” Fellow Travelers”

Richard Gadd, ” Baby Reindeer”

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

Tom Hollander, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Juno Temple, “Fargo”

Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Outstanding reality/competition series

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors”

“The Voice”

Outstanding talk series

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

‘Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

