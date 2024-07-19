Carol Burnett shares time capsule tribute to Bob Newhart

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — One comedy giant saluted another this week after the passing of Bob Newhart, who died Thursday morning at the age of 94.

Carol Burnett tweeted a fond farewell to the late star later on Thursday, sharing a black-and-white photo of the pair on a set in 1964.

“I had the great pleasure of working with Bob and being his friend,” Burnett wrote in the caption. “He was as kind and nice as he was funny. He will be missed.”

Tributes poured in from many other collaborators and friends of Newhart, including “Elf” director Jon Favreau.

“Bob Newhart was a comedy icon. His deadpan delivery was so infectious both on and off screen. I am grateful to have known him and will always treasure our collaboration,” Favreau said in a statement shared with CNN on Friday.

Several castmates from “The Big Bang Theory” also shared memories.

Alongside a carousel of photos of the pair, Johnny Galecki wrote on his Instagram, “In one of his last emails to me, Bob requested that I stop telling people he’s a ‘nice guy.’ Though I hate to disobey a hero, I must share that Bob was a wonderful man and I cherished my time with him.”

“Safe passage, my friend,” he added.

Mayim Bialik wrote on her Instagram how as a child, “The Bob Newhart Show” “provided countless hours of enjoyment for me – it constituted some of my earliest training in the art of sitcom.”

She added that when she worked with Newhart on “Big Bang Theory,” “it was absolutely a dream come true. He was effortlessly professional, poised, hilarious and incredibly approachable. Working with Bob was working in the presence of a true comedy legend – the likes of whom we simply don’t see anymore. How he will be missed!”

Newhart was also honored by film director Paul Feig, who appeared in a 1988 episode of his series “Newhart.”

“And we lose another comedy legend. I had the honor of doing a guest role on Newhart & got to spend the week listening to the great Bob Newhart making us all laugh,” Feig wrote on X. “A brilliant standup & comedic actor, he was truly one of a kind.”

As a sendoff for the late star, CBS –the network where both of Newhart’s popular sitcoms aired – will broadcast a special in his honor, set to air July 22, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

