Richard Simmons’ final social media post was quintessentially him

(CNN) — Richard Simmons’ former staff members have shared what would end up being the late fitness guru’s final social media post.

In a message posted to Simmons’ X account from “Richard’s staff,” it was stated that Simmons often planned his posts ahead of time.

“As you know, on the weekends, he would just share a photo with a caption. He always chose his photos and wrote his captions for the upcoming weekend by Friday,” the message read. “So we have the post Richard planned to share with you last Sunday. We thought you’d want to see it.”

Simmons died on July 13. He was 76. No cause of death was provided.

According to his staff, the message that Simmons intended to share with his followers on July 14, 2024 read: “Let me fly you to the moon so we can gaze among the stars. Love, Richard.”

A picture of Simmons wearing a NASA spacesuit was shared with the post.

Simmons was buried on July 19 in Los Angeles, according to People.

“Our beloved Dicky was laid to rest this morning surrounded by only family and closest friends,” Simmons’ brother Lenny Simmons told People in a statement via Simmons’ longtime publicist Tom Estey. “We pray for your continued love and support during this very difficult time.”

