Angelina Jolie’s son Pax ‘stable’ following bike accident

(CNN) — The 20-year-old son of actress Angelina Jolie, Pax, is “stable” after being injured in a bike accident on Monday, a source close to the matter told CNN.

“His mom is with him and reported he is stable,” the source said.

LAPD Officer David Cuellar confirmed to CNN that a man riding an e-bike/scooter crashed into a vehicle that was stopped at a red light on Loz Feliz Boulevard on the east side of Los Angeles on Monday roughly around 5 p.m.

The victim was in stable condition when he was transported to a local hospital, Cuellar added.

Cuellar could not identify the victim or detail his injuries, citing privacy laws.

Cuellar said no citations were issued and a traffic incident report was filed. Police found no evident of DUI or any crime.

Pax is one of six children Jolie shares with former husband Brad Pitt. They are also parents to Maddox, 22; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18 and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Jolie and Pitt have legally been single since 2019. Their divorce case continues to be battled out in court.

