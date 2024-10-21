Suki Waterhouse pranks Robert Pattinson into thinking she wants to host ‘Love is Blind’ with him

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Suki Waterhouse can add prankster to her list of superlatives.

The “Daisy Jones and the Six” actress appeared on Elle magazine’s latest episode of “Phoning it In,” where she opened up her little black book to prank call everyone from her partner Robert Pattinson to Zoë Kravitz.

During her call to Pattinson, Waterhouse tried tricking the “Batman” actor into thinking that she had received an offer to be the host of the Netflix reality dating show “Love is Blind.”

“What an interesting turn of events,” Pattinson responded awkwardly.

When Waterhouse went on to suggest that they co-host the show together, Pattinson asked, “Darling, have you gone mad?”

Unable to hold back her laughter any longer, Waterhouse revealed the call to be a joke but stressed Pattinson out again after she told him that his call is going to “be on the internet.”

His response: “No, I don’t want to!”

She joked after hanging up that it would “take some convincing” to get him to agree to being featured. She apparently succeeded in her feat.

Earlier in the video, Waterhouse told a wild story to her father Norman Waterhouse about urgently needing foot surgery that would come at a price of $150,000 and require the cancelling of her tour.

“I’m going to go into surgery in a couple of hours,” Waterhouse convincingly fibbed.

When her exasperated father, who’s a real-life surgeon, offered a profanity-laced reaction as he tried to convince her to stop, Waterhouse broke character and fessed up.

But it was her father who actually got the last laugh.

“I’m pleased to hear that, that’s made me feel a lot better,” he said. “But you know the real thing Suki? I wouldn’t have put it past you.”

