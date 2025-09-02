Fall streaming guide: Crime shows, disasters, monsters and mayhem set for TV screens this autum

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — In the old days, otherwise known as 20 years ago, the fall TV slate was packed with new titles designed to attract audiences to the major networks.

That model has all but given way to a year-round flow of constant content on streaming platforms. And while entertainment is a round-the-calendar sport, autumn still has a certain cachet in terms of the introduction of new shows and films.

Below is a list of some of the buzziest streaming entries to be released from Labor Day until mid-November.

‘The Paper’ – Sept 4 (Peacock)

“The Paper,” the highly anticipated continuation series following “The Office” – that perennial NBC hit of the aughts – will debut on NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock. The new mockumentary show relocates to the Midwest and centers the action at a local newspaper, starring “Star Wars” and “Black Mirror” actor Domhnall Gleeson doing an excellent American accent and “White Lotus 2” star Sabrina Impacciatore delivering her usual, gorgeous Italian lilt – all to hilarious effect. Look for “Office” veteran Oscar Martinez (Oscar Nuñez), who seems to be going along for this new ride unwillingly.

‘Highest 2 Lowest’ – Sept 5 (Apple TV)

Spike Lee’s next “joint” reunites him with Denzel Washington – in at least their fifth film together – and welcomes Jeffrey Wright and A$AP Rocky into the mix. The New York City-based story follows a music executive targeted by a kidnapping and ransom plot.

‘Task’ – Sept 7 (HBO Max)

We’re back on the newly (formerly) christened HBO Max, with Oscar-nominated actor Mark Ruffalo portraying an FBI task force agent who gets caught up in working class crime and corruption made possible by the creator of the Emmy-winning “Mare of Easttown.” (HBO Max and CNN are owned by the same parent company.)

‘The Girlfriend’ – Sept 10 (Prime)

Robin Wright stars in this latest entry in the long-held tradition of suspense thrillers following a dangerously unhinged person, in a movie or series blandly titled with a nondescript qualifier for said person – think “The Fan,” “The Good Son,” “Stepfather,” etc. Olivia Cooke plays the title character, but it remains to be seen if this series is as simple as this sub-genre’s predecessors.

‘Black Rabbit’ – Sept 18 (Netflix)

Jason Bateman plays against type as the “turbulent” brother to Jude Law, according to the IMDb synopsis, in this New York City caper following the siblings as they try to dodge some major trouble stemming from Bateman’s character’s dealings with some not-so-nice baddies, seemingly led by a menacing crime lord played by Oscar-winning “CODA” star Troy Kotsur.

‘The Lowdown’ – Sept 23 (FX/Hulu)

Ethan Hawke plays a messy conspiracy-minded journalist in Tulsa who stumbles onto the kind of story so twisty and dangerous, it’ll get him the credit he deserves – if he can survive that long. Look for a stellar supporting cast including “Basic Instinct” star Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tim Blake Nelson, Keith David, Kyle MacLachlan and Tracy Letts.

‘Hotel Costiera – Sept 24 (Prime)

The setting is just about as beautiful as the protagonist here (“Grey’s Anatomy” star Jesse Williams), if not more so, in this crime series that takes place in the impossibly stunning Positano on Italy’s Amalfi Coast at a luxury resort.

‘Wayward’ – Sept 25 (Netflix)

Toni Collette plays the mysterious overseer of Tall Pines, a bucolic-seeming but ultimately foreboding academy for “troubled teens” where the trouble truly begins once you’re admitted.

‘The Savant’ – Sept 26 (Apple TV)

Academy Award-winner Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) portrays the Savant, an expert investigator who infiltrates online hate organizations in the hopes thwarting massive domestic terror attacks.

‘Lost Bus’ – Oct 3 (Apple TV)

From Paul Greengrass, who directed the harrowing “United 93,” comes this intense-looking retelling of the real-life rescue of 22 children during the devastating 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, California. Matthew McConaughey plays the “hero” driver of the bus, with America Ferrera as a schoolteacher who was involved.

‘Boots’ – Oct 9 (Netflix)

Taking place in the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” era of the 1990s US Marine Corps, this coming of age series follows a closeted teen and his friend as they navigate bootcamp with other new recruits. Costarring Vera Farmiga and based on Greg Cope White’s memoir “The Pink Marine.”

‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 2 – Oct 23 (Netflix)

The “hot rabbi” (Adam Brody) and his opinionated gentile podcaster girlfriend (Kristen Bell) are back in this second go-round following the star-crossed Los Angeles couple, as they deal with family, friends and most of all, their conflicted but substantial feelings for one another.

‘Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost’ – Oct 24 (Apple TV)

The people who created Ben Stiller surely had to be interesting, and it turns out they are the deserving focus of this new documentary, directed by their son. While comedic actors Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara are now most known for projects they did relatively later in life – for the elder Stiller, that would be “Seinfeld,” and for Meara, “Sex and the City” – that’s only the beginning, or end, of their rich story.

‘Anne Rice’s Talamasca’ – Oct 26 (AMC/AMC+)

The sprawling world of Anne Rice’s vampires is growing, ahead of the return of AMC’s buzzy “Interview with the Vampire” next year. In “Talamasca,” we’re introduced to a secret order that monitors the doings of all manner of supernatural beings, including witches and werewolves, too. Look for an appearance from Eric Bogosian, who plays Daniel Molloy in the “Interview” series.

‘Ballad of a Small Player’ – Oct 29 (Netflix)

Emmy-nominee Colin Farrell (“The Penguin”) plays a gambling addict in over his head in this lavish-looking film from “Conclave” director Edward Berger. Costarring Fala Chen and the always welcome Tilda Swinton.

‘Hedda’ – Oct 29 (Prime)

The corsets don’t look like they stay on for long in this sumptuous retelling of Henrik Ibsen’s classic play “Hedda Gabler,” starring Tessa Thompson in the title role. Society parties, intrigue and champagne flow as Thompson’s repressed heroine tries to maintain composure in the wake of a lost love’s reappearance.

‘Death by Lightning’ – Nov 6 (Netflix)

We’ve all heard extensively about the presidential assassinations of JFK and Abraham Lincoln, but what about the other one? This series explores the events leading up to the murder of 20th US President James Garfield, here portrayed by Michael Shannon, and the admirer (“Succession” star Matthew Macfadyen) who eventually kills him.

‘Pluribus’ – Nov 7 (Apple TV)

Rhea Seehorn of “Better Call Saul” fame reunites with “Saul” and “Breaking Bad” maestro Vince Gilligan for this curious and weird looking new show. Not much is known, as the teaser simply shows a woman licking donuts and placing them back in a box labeled “Help yourself!” Ewwww, but also we’re intrigued.

‘Frankenstein’ – Nov 7 (Netflix)

Oscar-winning master of horror Guillermo del Toro (“Pan’s Labyrinth,” “The Shape of Water”) brings us his new monster epic, starring Oscar Isaac as the mad scientist looking to vanquish death and Jacob Elordi as his abomination of an experiment gone awry. Look for Charles Dance, Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz as well. Remains to be seen if we’ll get a full-on “It’s alive!!!!” scene.

‘The Beast in Me’ – Nov 13 (Netflix)

If you miss seeing Claire Danes on TV – and who doesn’t, between “My So-Called Life” and “Homeland” fans – your wait is over. In “The Beast in Me,” she plays a grief-stricken mother and author who grows increasingly fascinated by her new neighbor (Matthew Rhys), who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance.

