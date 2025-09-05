Ryan Reynolds wanted Bill Murray to appear in a John Candy documentary. Then Reynolds’ toddler stepped in

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Bill Murray has a reputation for being hard to track down. Ryan Reynolds learned that first hand.

The “Deadpool” star revealed at a the premiere screening of his documentary, “John Candy: I Like Me” at the Toronto International Film Festival this week how he got Murray to appear in the film.

According to Reynolds, Murray, who reportedly spent years only reachable via fax machine or an 800 number, initially didn’t say yes, but also didn’t say no to appearing in the documentary about the late actor.

Candy died following a heart attack in 1994 at age 43.

Reynolds explained during a panel discussion that he got so desperate to get Murray to participate that he eventually sent him a video message with an assist from his toddler son, Olin, who he shares with wife, actress Blake Lively.

“I’m like ‘Bill, I’m running out of time, of course existentially because death will find me some day, but I’m also running out of time on this doc,’” Reynolds recalled. “And I was lying. I wasn’t running out of time. I’d run out of time two weeks ago.”

That’s when his son, who should have been asleep at 11:30 p.m., woke up to show Reynolds his “Jingle Bells” shirt, the actor told the audience.

“I said…’I’m trying to send a video to Bill, tell Bill to do the interview,’” Reynolds recalled. “And he went ‘Do the interview Bill!’ all angry like. And I said, ‘Would you say no to a child like that, then I don’t know what kind of monster you are.’ Next thing I know he was doing it.”

Murray, who costarred with Candy in the 1981 film “Stripes,” is featured in the film’s trailer and gets visibly emotional talking about his late friend.

Reynolds serves as a producer on the film, directed by Colin Hanks, whose father, Tom Hanks, costarred with Candy in 1983’s “Splash” and 1985’s “Volunteers.” The Oscar-winner also appears in the documentary.

“John Candy: I Like Me” is set to premiere October 10 on Prime Video.

