Anna Wintour shares what she really thinks about ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

(CNN) — Now that she’s named her successor as Vogue’s top editor, Anna Wintour seems a bit more relaxed.

At the very least, she’s more willing to talk about the hit 2006 film “The Devil Wears Prada.”

Based on the 2003 bestselling novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger, who had previously worked as a personal assistant to Wintour at Vogue, the movie tells the story of an aspiring writer (Anne Hathaway) who finds a job at a top fashion magazine under the direction of a tough-as-nails editor.

Meryl Streep played Miranda Priestly, who is assumed to be based on Wintour. The character became shorthand for difficult-to-please bosses no matter the industry, and Streep earned one of her many Oscar nominations for her performance.

In the past, Wintour has seemed reticent to discuss it all. During a recent appearance on “The New Yorker Radio Hour” podcast, however, the fashion powerhouse actually joked to the host David Remnick that she “went to the premiere wearing Prada, completely having no idea what the film was going to be about.”

“First of all it was Meryl Streep, which, fantastic,” Wintour said. “And then I went to see the film, and I found it highly enjoyable. It was very funny.”

And while she told Remnick, who is an editor at The New Yorker, that “the fashion industry were very sweetly concerned for me about the film, that it was going to paint me in some kind of difficult light.”

Wintour sounds like she both found it delightful and has made peace with it.

“In the end it had a lot of humor to it, it had a lot of wit, it had Meryl Streep,” Wintour said. “I mean, it was Emily Blunt [who played senior assistant Emily Charlton in the film]. They were all amazing. And in the end, I thought it was a fair shot.”

In 2009, she told David Letterman that the film was “fiction” and pointed out that “as my publisher says in the movie, I’m not always warm and cuddly.”

“What I liked about the movie is that it really showed all the hard work that goes into the making of the magazine,” she allowed at the time.

A sequel to “The Devil Wears Prada” started filming in June. The new film will welcome back Streep, along with Hathaway, Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

