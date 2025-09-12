Ego Nwodim announces she is leaving ‘SNL’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — “Saturday Night Live” is losing another longtime cast member.

Ego Nwodim shared news of her departure on Friday, writing, “The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight.”

“But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL. I am immensely grateful to Lorne for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers, and the crew for their brilliance, support, and friendship,” she wrote in a statement shared on social media. “Week after week on that stage taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories, and that laughter, with me always.”

CNN has reached out to “SNL” for comment.

The announcement comes amid a shakeup on the long running late night sketch show, which will return for its 51st season.

Several exits had already been announced, including Heidi Gardner, Michael Longfellow, Devon Walker and Emil Wakim.

Nwodim has been a star cast member and went viral earlier this year after one of her sketches had the audience yelling expletives live when she was doing a call-and-response bit.

She’s has also not lacked for work outside of “SNL,” with roles in projects including the Netflix film “Little Brother” and the Peacock series “Poker Face.”

“SNL” recently announced that Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska will be joining the new season.

