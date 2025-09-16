Coachella 2025 includes headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Music lovers, dressed in perfectly impractical desert wear, will return to Coachella next April, where the gathering will offer something for just about everyone.

The Coachella Music and Arts Festival will take place April 10 – 12 and April 17 – 19, 2026, with headliners Sabrina Carpenter on Friday, Justin Bieber on Saturday and Karol G on Sunday, organizers announced Tuesday.

Others slated to perform include Central Cee, David Byrne, The Stokes, Katseye, Teddy Swims, Addison Rae, Sexyy Red, The XX, Iggy Popp and Young Thug.

“Hard launch. Passes on sale Friday, September 19 at 11 a.m. PT. Register now for access,” an announcement on the Coachella Instagram account reads.

YouTube also returns as the exclusive livestream partner for both Coachella weekends on the official YouTube channel.

For more information visit www.coachella.com

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.