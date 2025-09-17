Billie Eilish, Cillian Murphy among dozens of celebrities calling for Gaza ceasefire ahead of benefit concert in London

By Mohammed Tawfeeq, Hira Humayun, CNN

(CNN) — The Oscar-winning star of “Oppenheimer” Cillian Murphy, Grammy-winning artist Billie Eilish, and award-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix are among the dozens of celebrities who have called for a ceasefire in Gaza in a new video released ahead of a benefit concert in London.

The “Together For Palestine” concert on Wednesday evening aims to “raise millions for the Palestinian-led organizations at the front line of the crisis,” the event’s website says. Among the groups it is fundraising for are the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF), Palestinian Medical Relief Society, and Taawon, which runs orphan care programs in Gaza.

“We have to tell the truth on behalf of the people of Palestine,” Scottish actor Brian Cox says in the video.

American photographer and activist Nan Goldin says, “It’s been the artist’s role in society to speak out, to risk speaking truth to power.”

Stephen John Coogan, English actor, producer, screenwriter, and comedian also appears in the video.

“It’s important to speak out now, not when this is over, right now, while it’s happening, pressurize your government. Lend your support to those who are peacefully campaigning for Palestine. Call for a ceasefire, stop the killing,” Coogan says.

It’s not the first time Eilish has spoken out on Gaza. At the Oscars last year, Eilish and her brother and musician Finneas were among celebrities who took to the red carpet in matching red lapel pins calling for a ceasefire.

Hundreds of artists have joined Artists4Ceasefire, a campaign that in late October 2023 published a letter urging the US Congress and then-President Joe Biden to call for an immediate ceasefire.

Wednesday’s benefit concert comes just days after celebrities showed their support for Gaza at the Emmy Awards. Emmy nominee Javier Bardem took to the red carpet wearing a keffiyeh, a traditional Palestinian scarf, to denounce what he said was “the genocide in Gaza.” Hannah Einbinder, who won an Emmy for her role in the TV series “Hacks,” called for a “Free Palestine” on stage.

Israel is currently ramping up its offensive in Gaza. As of Wednesday, Israeli tanks were stationed on the edge of Gaza City ahead of a ground operation into the city, according to eyewitnesses and satellite imagery. Despite international outcry, Israel announced on Tuesday that it launched an expanded ground assault on Gaza City to “strike terror infrastructure” and secure “the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said.

