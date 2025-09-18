Jimmy Kimmel’s sudden suspension shocked his staff — and celebrity guests who were en route to appear on the show

By Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

(CNN) — As news was breaking of Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show being suspended, guests booked on Wednesday’s episode were already on their way to the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood where “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is recorded, sources told CNN.

The sudden decision made by ABC to pull the show from air came hours after Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr said on a podcast that the FCC could move to revoke ABC affiliate licenses as a way to force Disney, ABC’s parent company, to punish Kimmel for recent comments he made about reaction to Charlie Kirk’s shooting death.

According to a source with knowledge of the events, Kimmel’s staff members had been working as usual on Wednesday afternoon, holding calls with talent publicists regarding upcoming episodes just before the decision was announced.

Numerous Hollywood publicists, producers, media executives who spoke with CNN on Wednesday evening expressed their astonishment over the suspension.

“We are all shell-shocked,” one celebrity publicist told CNN.

“I cannot believe this is real life,” a studio publicist said.

“For those of you who pray, now’s the time to do it,” said Wanda Sykes, who was to be a guest on the night’s show.

Staffers inside ABC were also stunned by the move. Kimmel’s ties to the network run deep. His show has been on for more than two decades, and Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, is the head writer and executive producer of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

A source familiar with the fluid and fast-moving situation told CNN that “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” has not been cancelled, but added there is no timeline as to when the show may return.

Outside the theater in Hollywood, some audience members had been waiting in line for over an hour when they were told the taping had been cancelled.

A couple who had traveled from Virginia to Los Angeles on vacation to attend Kimmel’s taping, called ABC’s decision “ridiculous.”

“What about freedom of speech? Why would his show be canceled for Jimmy Kimmel expressing his opinion?” Gina Blackwell told CNN.

“Wake up America. We’re getting stuck on stupid,” Michael Blackwell said.

A number of entertainment industry figures who spoke with CNN questioned whether the show would ever return to air, citing the current political climate and noting Kimmel has long been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump.

“Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social on Wednesday night. “Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!!”

A spokesperson for ABC did not respond to CNN’s request for comment regarding whether Kimmel and his show team will continue to be paid during the suspension.

Given the host’s history with Trump, it seems implausible he would want to filter his commentary or comedy if or when he returns to air. Kimmel current contract expires in May. He debated whether to renew it in 2022, publicly stating that he had considered bringing his late-night show to an end.

“After two decades at ABC, I am now looking forward to three years of what they call ‘quiet quitting,’” he joked in a statement at the time his contract extension was announced.

A representative for Kimmel has not responded to CNN’s request for comment.

